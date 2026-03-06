US strikes Iran drone carrier at sea, vessel catches fire as Washington vows to destroy Tehran navy | VIDEO

Washington:

The ongoing war between the United States and Iran has intensified sharply, with the US military claiming that it has struck an Iranian drone carrier at sea. According to American officials, the vessel caught fire after the attack and is currently in flames, denoting a significant escalation in naval operations linked to the ongoing regional conflict. The development comes amid expanding hostilities between the US and Iran, with Washington indicating that it is determined to weaken Iran's naval capabilities through sustained military operations.

US military shares images of burning vessel

The US military also released visuals of the Iranian drone carrier following the strike. The "unclassified" video shows the vessel engulfed in flames after the attack. Officials described the ship as being comparable in size to a World War II-era aircraft carrier.

In a statement posted on X, the official handle of US Central Command said, "The US military is leaving no stone unturned in its operation to completely destroy the Iranian Navy. Today we struck an Iranian drone carrier nearly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier, and it is now on fire."

US vows continued operations against Iranian forces

US officials further said that the military campaign against Iran will continue with full intensity. The Pentagon has indicated that its forces are actively targeting key elements of Iran’s military infrastructure across multiple domains. According to the US military, ongoing operations include strikes on command and control centres of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian air defence systems, missile and drone launch sites, as well as military airfields.

US House narrowly rejects war powers resolution

Meanwhile, the House narrowly rejected a war powers resolution to halt President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran, an early sign of unease in Congress over the rapidly widening conflict that is reordering US priorities at home and abroad. It's the second vote in as many days, after the Senate defeated a similar measure. Lawmakers are confronting the sudden reality of representing wary Americans in wartime, and all that entails - with lives lost, dollars spent and alliances tested by a president's unilateral decision to go to war with Iran.

While the tally in the House, 212-219, was expected to be tight, the outcome provided a clarifying snapshot of political support for, and opposition to, the US-Israel military operation and Trump's rationale for bypassing Congress, which alone has the power to declare war. At the Capitol, the conflict has quickly carried echoes of the long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and many September 11-era veterans now serve in Congress.

