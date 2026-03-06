Karnataka contractors announce statewide strike today: Key demands and reasons behind protest

Bengaluru:

Karnataka's construction sector faces a major disruption as the Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) initiates a statewide strike on March 6 (Friday). The protest targets the Congress-led government's failure to clear massive arrears crippling small and medium contractors.

What are the roots of the financial crisis?

The KSCA claims over Rs 37,370 crore in unpaid bills have accumulated across departments like Public Works (PWD), Water Resources, Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation (GBA) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Some payments, pending for three years, have pushed contractors into loans, bankruptcies and desperation- including reported suicides. GBA alone owes Rs 1,600–2,600 crore after partial releases, with security deposits from five-year-old projects still withheld.

Key demands and grievances

Association president R Manjunath demands immediate single-tranche payments, an official meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reforms like ending "package tenders" accused of fostering corruption and political kickbacks. Contractors allege MLAs execute projects via relatives and that commissions run higher under Congress than prior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. Despite 100+ letters to officials, responses remain inadequate.

Strike details and escalation plans

The one-day symbolic strike halts all work on government projects, culminating in a massive rally at Bengaluru's Freedom Park with 15,000-20,000 participants. Originally set for March 5, police advised shifting to March 6. If unresolved, an indefinite strike and foot march from the CM's Chamundeshwari constituency to Bengaluru will follow in April.

Government response and political tensions

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the action as 'blackmail,' insisting payments align with budgets and blaming prior mismanagement. Contractors clarified their focus on workers' dues, urging dialogue to resolve 75 per cent of issues. The timing pressures the state ahead of budget preparations.

Protest timeline clarified

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has confirmed the March 6 action as a one-day symbolic strike, not indefinite. They plan to escalate with protests starting April 1 if the government fails to clear the pending payments.

Unresolved appeals and frustrations

KSCA president R Manjunath highlighted last month that bills from 2022-23 remain unpaid despite repeated appeals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Cabinet ministers. No meetings have been scheduled, leaving the core issue unaddressed.

