Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Tips to score good marks

CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam Tips: One of the biggest worries for CBSE Board students centers around the question: How to score good marks in major subjects like Science. In Chemistry, the Board aims to promote understanding of basic facts and concepts. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper has been designed to assess a student's capability to recall facts, terms, basic concepts and answers; demonstrate an understanding of facts and ideas and apply acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules to solve problems in new situations. The CBSE 12th Board Chemistry Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2020.

With good preparation of the paper, students can definitely have an edge. For scoring good marks in board exams, first and foremost it is advisable to read all the chapters in your textbooks and revise them regularly. Questions from textbooks will form almost 50% of the question paper.

Here are some tips which will help you score well in CBSE Board 2020 Class 12 Chemistry Exam -

Check important topics:

Students should focus on major topics rather than grasping each bit of the syllabus for their CBSE Board Exams 2020. Students should pick the topics/sections with maximum weightage to revise first and then move to the low-scoring topics if time permits.

Practice questions/topics from previous year paper and sample papers:

For every board exam, there are few questions or topics which are asked year after year either in the same format or with little changes. When you have less time to prepare for the exam, then try to work on such topics and questions only. So, try to practice with as many previous CBSE 12th Chemistry question papers as possible.

Another important resource is the CBSE sample papers. With CBSE sample papers, students not only get to know about the format of question paper for the board exam but also get an idea about the type of topics to be covered in the exam. So, practice the latest CBSE sample papers released for class 12 Chemistry subject before exams.

Practice questions based on numericals, name reactions and products

In Physical Chemistry, chapters like Electrochemistry will help you in scoring better marks with more practice of numerical.

In Organic Chemistry, chapters such as Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids, write a short note on known Name reactions. The practice of mechanisms in Boxes and conversions given in Exercise of NCERT chapter helps you in improving the articulation expected from a Chemistry student.

(The Organic Chemistry consist of 28 marks, so it is advised for a student to solve numerical from its chapters, as many as possible)

In Inorganic Chemistry, chapters like p-Block Elements’, will help you in high scoring of marks. For that, a student needs to spend more time on Products of the given reactions, properties of hydrides and anomalous behavior of second-period elements.

Follow the latest exam pattern and marking scheme:

Students must need to make a strategy for the revision of the syllabus and writing the exam for scoring good marks in their board exams. It can be possible only if you solve the latest examination pattern.

Know the type, format, and weightage of questions for the CBSE Board Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2020 and formulate a strategy to prepare in accordance with the same.

(Inputs on tips gathered from Dr. N.P Mishra, a high-school teacher from MVM School based in Raipur)