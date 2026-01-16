Trump warns of tariffs for countries opposing US push to acquire Greenland Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland’s strategic location in the Arctic makes it important for American security interests. He has claimed that without US involvement, Russia or China could try to expand their influence in the region.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has warned that his administration could impose trade tariffs on countries that do not support America’s plan to acquire Greenland, a territory that belongs to Denmark, a key NATO ally. Speaking at a health roundtable at the White House on Friday, Trump said Greenland is crucial for US national security and suggested that economic pressure could be used against countries opposing the plan.

“We may put tariffs on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said.

Why Greenland matters to the US

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland’s strategic location in the Arctic makes it important for American security interests. He has claimed that without US involvement, Russia or China could try to expand their influence in the region.

According to Trump, Denmark is not fully capable of protecting the island from growing global competition in the Arctic.

Denmark and Greenland reject the idea. European Union countries back

Both Greenland and Denmark have firmly rejected Trump’s proposal, stating that the island is not for sale. They have also criticised the use of threats, saying security concerns should be addressed through cooperation among allies, not pressure.

Several European Union countries have voiced strong support for Denmark, calling Trump’s comments unnecessary and destabilising. Denmark remains a NATO member, and its allies have stressed that issues involving territorial control should be handled diplomatically