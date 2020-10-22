'Cleared AFCAT exam twice earlier, couldn't cross cut off this time': Candidates question EKT results

Image Source : FILE Candidates raise questions over IAF EKT results (Representational Image)

Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT exam this time have raised questions over the evaluation process. This was an unprecedented event as Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 which is conducted twice a year, never faced such allegations of discrepancy. This time AFCAT cut off stood at 155 and many candidates who cleared the examination in earlier attempt couldn't cross the cut-off.

IndiaTVnews.com contacted a few AFCAT exam candidates, who said they never expected such low marks.

It was the last attempt for 25-year-old Parul Rohilla, who had appeared twice for the EKT and cleared the examinations but couldn't crack the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview both times. For her last attempt, she came with better preparations and was aspiring to get through the whole recruitment process.

"I got selected two times earlier with good marks and appeared for the SSB interview. But this time I didn't cross cutoff marks...I scored only 125 marks," said Parul.

Many other candidates commented "same" on Parul's statement.

The age limit to appear for the AFCAT or EKT examination is 20-25. So the candidates who had crossed the age limit are considering that their last attempt is in vain.

Another AFCAT 2020 candidate Pratyancha Tiwari said, "I think that the answer sheets and the answer key should be published."

"They (board authorities) should address the concerns of students who have written emails to the accountable team," she added.

Many of the students mailed the AFCAT conducting board on email addresses - afcatcell@cdac.in, afcatcell@cdac.in, and afcatcell@gmail.com, but none of them received any response.

"I was expecting to score 165-170 but scored only 135," Shraavya told IndiaTVnews.com.

"I expected to score is 170+ but got only 102 marks, this was unexpected," said Chitra, who appeared EKT for the first time.

