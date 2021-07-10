15 cadets from Sainik School Imphal clear UPSC, SSB; set to join NDA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 7 cadets from Sainik School Imphal clear SSB interview, set to join NDA

Sainik School Imphal, Manipur is planning for its grand Golden Jubilee celebration. Meanwhile, its cadets are making their alma mater proud by joining the prestigious National Defence Academy in increasing numbers. A total of 15 cadets have cleared the extremely competitive UPSC as well as SSB procedure and are set to join the NDA, Group Captain Rajneesh Kumar informed.

On Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that seven cadets from Sainik School, Imphal, have cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview for National Defence Academy (NDA).

"It was a proud moment for the entire state as the cadets from Manipur will be serving in one of the world’s most elite armed forces in the world," the Chief Minister said.

Image Source : INDIA TV7 cadets from Sainik School Imphal clear SSB interview, set to join NDA

The Chief Minister wished the cadets all success in their endeavor to serve the army and the nation.

Sainik Schools are established under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence to prepare students mentally and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Later, Group Captain Rajneesh Kumar, the Principal of Sainik School informed that a total of 15 cadets have cleared the extremely competitive UPSC as well as the Services Selection Board procedures to join the NDA since November 2020.

"Out of the 15, while 08 have already joined, 07 of them are waiting for their call letters to join. He informed that Cadet Naobha has secured 27 rank in the All India Merit list which is a matter of pride for Manipur," Group Captain Rajneesh Kumar said.

He also said that the number of cadets joining the NDA from SSI has been steadily rising over the last years due to the concentrated efforts of school administration adding that the young boys join the school with a lot of dreams to don the uniform be it the olive green of the Army, the whites of the Navy or the blue of the Indian Air Force.

The school leaves no stone unturned to realise the dreams of these youngsters, most of them who come from ordinary families. He said that the school focuses on developing and honing the allround personalities of the cadets who join the school at a nascent age.

He said that the school is also taking steps to provide the cadets the best of facilities and that the Manipur govt has been very helpful in this. As the school gears up to celebrate the Golden Jubilee, a number of projects have been taken up/completed like repair of roads, improvement of the living conditions of the cadets, new furniture, provisioning of solar lights, artificial badminton court, uninterrupted water supply messing facilities etc. with the help of the Manipur govt.

The school will be inducting girl cadets into the school from this session, Kumar said, adding that the school will continue to strive to make Sainik school Imphal a center of excellence.

ALSO READ: ​Tamil Nadu to replace 'Central' govt with 'Union' govt in school books

Latest Education News