UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result soon at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG round 2 result 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh will declare the second allotment result for state's NEET PG Counselling 2023 today, September 9. Candidates who have registered for the UP NEET PG round 2 counselling process can check the allotment result through the official website at upneet.gov.in, once declared.

Aspirants can check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 allotment result by logging in through their respective roll numbers and registered email ID. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter between September 10 and September 14, 2023. UP NEET PG counselling will take place in three rounds. Candidates who will be allotted seats against the round 2 allocation will have to report at the allotted college from September 11 to 14, 2023.

As per the UP NEET PG counselling schedule, the classes for postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 will commence on September 5, 2023.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment: How to Check

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to access and download the UP NEET PG round 2 allotment result 2023.

Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab

Next, key in the required credentials and click on the get result tab

UP NEET PG allotment result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Check and download the seat allotment result for future reference.

