NEET MDS counselling: Round 3 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

NEET MDS counselling, NEET MDS counselling round 3 registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the MDS 2023 counselling round three registration process today, September 8. Candidates who wish to participate for the third round counselling round process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery can submit their registrations at the offical website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of registrations is September 12 at 12 noon and with the late fee, it will close at 8 pm on the same day. Candidates are allowed to fill their choices against the third round registration process from September 9 to 13. The choice locking window will be accessible from September 13 at 3 PM and close on the same day at 11.55 PM.

NEET MDS counsellling round 3 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the MDS tab available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register your self first and then proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload document, pay application fee and click on the submit button

On successful submission of online application, take a printout of the application form for future reference

What's next?

After the compeletion of registration period, the Medical Counselling Committee will release the merit list based on the choices submitted and confirmed by the candidates. The results for the third round counselling for NEET MDS 2023 seat allotment will be released on September 16. The candidates will have to report to their designated colleges between September 18 and 25. The document process of the admitted candidates will be conducted from September 26 to 27.