TS EAMCET Registration Today: Check dates, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS EAMCET Registration Today

TS EAMCET Registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, will start the registration process for the TS EAMCET 2024 today, February 26, for admission into B.E./B.Tech./B.Pharmacy and Pharma.D. courses. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is April 6, without a late fee. However, the applications will be submitted by May 4 with a late fee. The candidates can check the details about the application process below.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2024?

Here are the steps to follow in order to register for TS EAPCET 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAPCET.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for EAPCET.

Step 3: Enter your registration details and complete the fee submission process.

Step 4: Log in to your account to fill out the EAPCET 2024 application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and click on the final submission link.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should be an Indian National.

Candidate should belong to the State of Telangana /Andhra Pradesh.

Age Limit - The maximum age limit for the OC category is 25 years and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2023. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 16 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a minimum of 45% marks (for unreserved category) or 40% marks (for reserved category) in the specified subjects (MPC/BiPC) combined at the 10+2 level.

TS EAMCET 2024: Application Fee

Engineering

SC/ST/PH - Rs. 500/-

Others -Rs. 900/-

Agriculture and pharmacy

SC/ST/PH - Rs. 500/-

Others - Rs. 900/-

Both Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy

SC/ST/PH - Rs. 1000/-

Others - Rs. 1800/-

Exam Date

According to the schedule, TS EAMCET 2024 will be conducted on May 9, 10, 11 and 12 in computer-based mode for 3 hours.The exam will be conducted at various exam centres in Hyderabad. The candidates will have the choice to choose their preferred exam centre in the application form. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website for the latest updates.