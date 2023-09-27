Study Abroad: Enhance your career prospects with fee financing to make education more affordable

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Enhance your career with study abroad

In the present era, study abroad has become quintessential synonymous with higher education as new avenues and a far wider set of choices unlocked for students. Many students wish to study overseas to pursue their graduation and post graduation. While planning to study abroad, aspirants must check the finances available with them, preferred choices and programmes available with them at affordable tuition fees.

The courses including subjects or streams provided by various universities abroad are not constrained. Indian students have the option of combining traditional education with cutting-edge learning, which involves a well-balanced exposure to academic knowledge as well as developing practical skills.

Study Abroad: Transformative step towards bright prospects

Elaborating the unlimited potentials pertaining to study abroad, Sumit Rai, Founder of Eugateway, says: "In an increasingly globalized world, the decision to pursue education abroad can be a transformative step towards a brighter future. Beyond the academic knowledge gained, studying in a foreign land offers a plethora of advantages that can significantly enhance your career prospects."

According to Sumit, overseas education is a transformative journey that can greatly enhance your career prospects. It equips you with a unique skill set, a global perspective, and a competitive edge in the job market. Beyond academics, the personal growth and cultural enrichment experience a student gets in an international environment are invaluable assets that can shape a successful and fulfilling career.

ALSO READ | Study Abroad: Five points to keep in mind while opting for higher studies in foreign institutes

Study Abroad: Financial challenges in present era

The overseas education is now affordable for those students also who belong to the affluent backgrounds with the availability of education loans, scholarships, and choices of new global destinations. Universities abroad provide high-quality education which also costs high for Indian students.

Sharing his perspective on the financial difficulties experienced by international students, Rohit Gajbhiye, MD and Founder of LEO1, emphasised on the rising educational expenses in today's world. He pointed out that this rising cost can pose a significant challenge for parents, particularly those with multiple children or confronting additional financial stress when considering sending their children abroad.

Rohit also discussed the advantages of fee financing options available to Indian parents. In his view, "Fee financing has emerged as a viable alternative that can make education more economically feasible. This approach enables parents to distribute the tuition expenses over a period of time, as opposed to facing the immediate burden of a substantial upfront payment. Consequently, it simplifies the task of budgeting for their children's education and helps in averting the accumulation of excessive debt."

ALSO READ | Top 7 international study destinations other than Canada

One of the major reason why Indian students choose to study abroad is the 'post-study work permit' that foreign nations grant to those students who have successfully completed their courses. Studying abroad is expensive, thus Indian students are allowed to work part-time while enrolled in their programmes and for a brief period afterward (known as a post-study work visa) to look for employment in their field of study.