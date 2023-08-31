Study Abroad: Five points to keep in mind while opting for higher studies in foreign institutes

Students who have completed their 12th class examination or graduation may be looking for new opportunities for career growth, better standard of living and a promising job. Many students might be planning to enrich their careers by studying abroad in various top universities around the world and starting their transformational journey.
Studying abroad may have its own challenges, but being prepared emotionally and practically helps one face them with strength, making their journey more enriching and enjoyable. Seeking global education from countries like Canada, Australia, UK and USA is more prominent among Indian students. Getting an education outside India makes your career better but it is not that easy to get. Students also have to face many challenges to achieve this milestone.
While sharing opinion on the aspirations of students for studying abroad, Nistha Tripathi, Founder and Director, 24NorthStar said, "In today's interconnected world, where boundaries are increasingly blurred and opportunities stretch across continents, an international education serves as a gateway to delve deeply into developed markets. It allows one to gain valuable experience and cultivate networks that can truly distinguish them."
Nistha also shared some of the key concerns that students should keep in mind while contemplating the idea of broadening their horizons and pursuing studies overseas. Factors that mainly influence international students include the cost of study, access to postgraduate work opportunities, social networks and overall cost of living.
Study Abroad: Key Points to Keep in Mind
- Aspirants must ensure that they capitalise on the comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate education offered by foreign universities.
- International students should opt for a combination of subjects that facilitates their holistic growth and enrichment. Additionally, make sure to leverage the state-of-the-art laboratories and industry connections that accompany a top-tier education.
- While studying abroad, the significance of networks cannot be overstated. Draw upon the insights of alumni and experts, establishing a web of connections that functions as a robust support system both on and off campus.
- Navigating visa requirements can be intricate; acquainting with the visa regulations of the chosen educational destination will streamline the process of fulfilling post-education obligations.
- Lastly, it's imperative to extract maximum value from internships. Recognize that they represent more than mere stepping stones – they possess the potential to propel them toward a successful trajectory.