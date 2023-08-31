Study Abroad: Five points to keep in mind while opting for higher studies in foreign institutes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY International students should keep these five points in mind

Students who have completed their 12th class examination or graduation may be looking for new opportunities for career growth, better standard of living and a promising job. Many students might be planning to enrich their careers by studying abroad in various top universities around the world and starting their transformational journey.

Studying abroad may have its own challenges, but being prepared emotionally and practically helps one face them with strength, making their journey more enriching and enjoyable. Seeking global education from countries like Canada, Australia, UK and USA is more prominent among Indian students. Getting an education outside India makes your career better but it is not that easy to get. Students also have to face many challenges to achieve this milestone.

While sharing opinion on the aspirations of students for studying abroad, Nistha Tripathi, Founder and Director, 24NorthStar said, "In today's interconnected world, where boundaries are increasingly blurred and opportunities stretch across continents, an international education serves as a gateway to delve deeply into developed markets. It allows one to gain valuable experience and cultivate networks that can truly distinguish them."

ALSO READ | Study Abroad: 10 most affordable countries with quality education

Nistha also shared some of the key concerns that students should keep in mind while contemplating the idea of broadening their horizons and pursuing studies overseas. Factors that mainly influence international students include the cost of study, access to postgraduate work opportunities, social networks and overall cost of living.

Study Abroad: Key Points to Keep in Mind