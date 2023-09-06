NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 provisional allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG Round 3 provisional allotment result declared

NEET UG round 3 provisional allotment: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional seat allotment result for National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG2023) round 3 counselling process. Candidates who applied for the NEET UG round 3 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the seat allotment result on the official website of mcc.nic.in.

The round 3 allocation includes the details on allotted quota, allotted course and college, categories name and NEET rank. Candidates who are not satisfied with the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 seat allotment can raise grievances through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10 AM of September 7, 2023.

"The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," reads an official statement.

NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Allocation: How to Check?