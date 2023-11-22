NEET UG 2024 revised syllabus out, detailed information at nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 revised syllabus released

NEET UG 2024 revised syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised syllabus of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduate courses or NEET UG 2024 today, November 22. The candidates can check the updated syllabus at the official website, nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission has finalized the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus. The same has been uploaded on the National Medical Commission's official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2024 can download the syllabus from the official website.

The official notice reads, 'The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25.'

The testing agency has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 for May 5, 2024. The results for the same will be out in the second week of June 2024.

The exam is a standardized medical entrance examination that is conducted for undergraduate medical courses across the country. It serves as a common platform for students aspiring to pursue MBBS courses in government institutions such as AIIMS, JIPMER, and others.

What is the NEET UG 2024 eligibility?

To appear in the NEET UG 2024 exam, the candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized Board. Candidates who are presently pursuing class 12th or equivalent are eligible to appear in the exam. Also, there is no upper age limit to appear in the medical entrance exam.

ALSO READ | UGC to revamp National Eligibility Test syllabus, expert panel formation in progress

ALSO READ | Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023: BCECEB announces stray round counseling dates - Details inside