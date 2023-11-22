UGC to revamp National Eligibility Test syllabus, expert panel formation in progress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE University Grants Commission (UGC)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to revamp the National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus and will form an expert panel for its exercise. The UGC chairman, M Jagadesh, shared the information in this regard on Tuesday, November 21.

He further stated that the candidates will be given sufficient time before the implementation of this new syllabus in UGC NET so that the changeover will happen smoothly. According to UGC chairman, M Jagadesh, Considerable developments have occurred in higher education after the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020. Therefore, the commission has decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held earlier this month.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency twice every year, in June and December, covering a wide range of 83 subjects on behalf of UGC. The exam serves the dual purpose of providing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for assistant professor appointments in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Indian and foreign languages, as well as certain science subjects. In 2017, the University Grants Commission (UGC) initiated updating the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects, ensuring that the exam remains relevant and up-to-date in the ever-changing landscape of education.

(With Inputs from PTI)