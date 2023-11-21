Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023: BCECEB announces stray round counseling dates - Details inside

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECBEB) has released the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round dates. Those wishing to appear in the counselling process can check the schedule on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
According to the official schedule, the online registration process will start today, November 21 and continue till November 23. The board will release the seat allotment results on November 25, 2023. The candidates can download the allotment order from November 25 to November 27. The document verification and admission process will be conducted between November 26 and 27.
How to apply for Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counslling process?
- Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round'
- Candidates are required to enter the login details
- Fill out the application form carefully
- After paying the application fee, select "Submit" from the menu
- On successful application submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Documents required
- Original Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2023.
- Rank Card of UGMAC(Ayush)-2023 Stray Vacancy Round-2 [Special Stray Vacancy Round]
- Print out of Choice Slip
- Downloaded print of Provisional Allotment Order in 3 copies
- Passing Certificate/Marks Sheet/Admit Card of Matric/equivalent Examination
- Passing Certificate/Marks Sheet/Admit Card of Intermediate Sc/equivalent Examination
- Certificate for Residence of Bihar duly issued by Concerned C.O./Revenue Officer of permanent residence
- Caste Certificate duly issued by Concerned C.O. / Revenue Officer
- Six copies of the passport size Photograph which was pasted on the Admit Card NEET(UG)-2023
- Copy of Aadhar Card
- Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part-A & Part-B) UGMAC(Ayush)-2023
- The Check Slip, two copies as downloaded along with Biometric Identification Report Form one copy
- Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) / EWS Certificate etc
- The Certificates in original as per the requirements of the Prospectus of UGMAC(Ayush)-2023 (if applicable)