Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023: BCECEB announces stray round counseling dates - Details inside

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECBEB) has released the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round dates. Those wishing to appear in the counselling process can check the schedule on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the online registration process will start today, November 21 and continue till November 23. The board will release the seat allotment results on November 25, 2023. The candidates can download the allotment order from November 25 to November 27. The document verification and admission process will be conducted between November 26 and 27.

How to apply for Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counslling process?

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round'

Candidates are required to enter the login details

Fill out the application form carefully

After paying the application fee, select "Submit" from the menu

On successful application submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required