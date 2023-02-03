Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023: Registration soon on neet.nta.nic.in | Check here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 soon. However, no official confirmation is there for the NEET UG 2023 registration date. Recently, NTA released the examination calendar for session 2023-24. As per the examination calendar, the NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Registration

Candidates are waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make an announcement for the NEET UG 2023 Exam Registration. It is anticipated that the registration process for the NEET 2023 will begin soon on the official website. Once the official notification for the NEET UG 2023 Exam gets released, candidates will be notified here.

NEET UG 2023: Age Limit

There is no upper age limit for the NEET UG exam, it was removed earlier. However, a candidate must be 17 years old to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG 2023: Websites

To check the notification and to stay updated with the latest developments, interested candidates are advised to visit the official websites regularly. The notification for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be available on below-mentioned websites.

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

As per the official notice released earlier by the NTA, the NEET UG 2023 Exam will be held on May 7, 2023.

