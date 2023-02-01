Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin this week? Notification soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced the date for the NEET UG 2023 Examination. Candidates are now waiting for the notification to get released for the registration process. It is expected that the NTA will soon issue the notification for the full schedule of NEET UG 2023 including the registration start date, registration end date, correction window opening and closing date, admit card releasing date and more.

NEET UG 2023: Registration

As per some news reports, the NEET UG 2023 registration is expected to kick start this week. However, no official confirmation is there for the same. But, it is expected that the NTA will soon invite application forms from interested candidates.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the NEET UG 2023. As per the NTA's announcement, the NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

With NEET UG 2023, the candidates are also waiting for the notification for CUET UG 2023. It is anticipated that the registration process for the CUET 2023 will begin soon on the official website. Any development regarding the NEET UG 2023 and CUET 2023 will be informed here.

