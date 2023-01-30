Monday, January 30, 2023
     
  5. NEET PG 2023: Admit Card to release on this date | Check here Result Date

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has activated the edit window for the NEET PG 2023 on its official website. Check here admit card and result date.

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will soon release the admit cards of the candidates who registered for the NEET PG 2023. As per the schedule released for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG, the edit window has been activated today for the registered candidates. According to the official notice released by the NBE, registered candidates will be able to edit any information or documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City. 

NEET PG 2023: Edit Window 

According to the schedule of the NEET PG 2023, the edit window has been activated on the official website. The edit window will be closed on February 3, 2023. To rectify Deficient or Incorrect Photograph, Signatures and Thumb Impressions, the edit window will be activated from February 14 to February 17, 2023. 

NEET PG 2023: Admit Card

The admit cards of the registered candidates will be released in February 2023. As per the schedule for the NEET PG 2023, the admit cards are scheduled to be released on February 27, 2023. 

NEET PG 2023: Exam Date and Result Date 

According to the timetable, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG, 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. As per the official notification, the result for the NEET PG 2023 will be released by March 31, 2023.

