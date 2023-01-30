Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin soon | Check Exam Date, Admit Card and latest updates

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 soon. However, no official confirmation is there for the NEET UG 2023 registration. Once, the notification for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - UG 2023 gets released, candidates will be informed here too. The information for the admit card and the result will be informed once the official notice gets issued. The direct link for the application form for the NEET UG 2023 will be provided here. Check here for the latest updates on NEET 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the examination calendar for this year. As per the examination calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The admit card will be released prior to the exam. The confirmed date will be informed once the full exam schedule for the NEET UG 2023 gets released.

Neet UG 2023: How to register for the exam

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link. Create your login credentials and log in. Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility

There is no upper age limit for NEET. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. 10+2 students with PCB are eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.

