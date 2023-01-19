Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET UG 2023: Registration to start soon | Check latest updates and DETAILS

NEET UG 2023: Candidates are waiting for the National Testing Agency to make an announcement for the registration for NEET UG 2023 soon. However, NTA has not notified the registration date but it is expected that registration for the exam will be commenced soon. Once, the registration for the NEET UG 2023 starts, candidates will be able to fill up the application form on neet.nta.nic.in.

Neet UG 2023: How to register for the exam

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link. Create your login credentials and log in. Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates may check the application carefully after filling it out. It is advised that candidates must download their application form for future reference and take a printout.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the full examination schedule of the major entrance exam including JEE Mains, CUET UG and NEET UG on the official website. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. The full schedule including registration dates, correction window, fee payment dates and etc is expected to be released soon. Students will be able to fill out the application form on neet.nta.nic.in when the registration starts.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility

As per the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. 10+2 students with PCB are eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.

ALSO READ | Counselling for UP NEET UG 2022: The mop-up round schedule for BDS course released

ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round from today! DETAILS here