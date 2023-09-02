NEET SS 2023 exam revised dates announced at natboard.edu.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET SS 2023 exam revised dates out

NEET SS 2023 exam, NEET SS 2023 admit card date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super specialty 2023. Candidates who applied for NEET SS 2023 exam can check the datesheet on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted on September 29 and 30 in two shifts - Morning (9.30 am to 11.30 am) and Afternoon (2 pm to 4.30 pm). The exam for Medical Group is scheduled to be held on September 29 from 9 am to 11.30 am. The exams for eight groups including Radiodiagnosis, Microbiology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Surgical, Paediatric, Anaesthesiology and Pharmacology is scheduled to be held in the second shit.

The exams for ENT Group, Respiratory Medicine Group and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group will be held on September 30 in the first shift and the exam for orthopedics group will be held during the second shift.

Important Guidelines:

Candidates appearing in the aforementioned exa are required to report at 7 am if appearing in the morning shift. The entry will be closed at 8.30 am. Similarly, for the afternoon shift, the reporting will start at 12 pm and close at 1.30 pm.

The board will issue the call letters on September 22 and the results will be declared by October 15. Candidates who have any query, can contact NBEMS at the helpdesk portal available under applicant login page or contact candidate care support at +91-7996-165-333.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 which had to postponed due to the G20 summit falling on the same dates as the exams.