NEET SS 2023 exam defers due to G-20 summit, new dates soon

NEET SS 2023 Exam Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2023 in view of the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi. According to the official release, the NEET-SS 2023 examination has been postponed due to the travel restrictions applicable in Delhi from September 8 to September 10, 2023.

The NEET SS 2023 examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and September 10 for different groups. The revised schedule to conduct the entrance examination for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses across the country will be notified on NBEMS website shortly.

The 18th G-20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023 and consequent travel restrictions will be in place in Delhi. "In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from September 8 to September 10, 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 across the country, has been deferred," reads an official statement.

