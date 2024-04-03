NEET MDS 2024 Result OUT at natboard.edu.in; Check cut off marks, scorecard, and direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET MDS 2024 Result OUT

NEET MDS 2024 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has finally announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET results today, April 3. All those who took the NEET MDS 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, natboard.edu.in. The link to the results is accessible at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2024 exam was conducted on March 18 for admission to various MDS Courses of 2024-25 admission session. Now, The result of NEET-MDS 2024 indicating the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-MDS 2024 Rank has been declared and can be seen on NBEMS websites.

NEET MDS 2024 Result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Click on 'NEET MDS'

Now, click on 'results' under NEE MDS

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your required details

NEET MDS 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download NEET MDS 2024 Result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download NEET MDS 2024 result

NEET MDS 2024 Result: Cut Off

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut Off Scores General/EWS 50th percentile 263 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 230 General PwBD 45th percentile 246

When will individual NEET MDS 2024 scorecards be released?

Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2024 will be available on the official website, nbe.edu.in/ on/after 12th April 2024. Once the scorecards are out, the candidates will be able to download their scorecards using the registration number and other details on the login. The board will release a separate intimation about the release of the scorecards.

NEET MDS exam was recently conducted for admission to around 6,228 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats in 259 dental colleges across India. The board will soon release the merit position for the All India 50% quota seats separately. The NEET MDS final merit list and category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be issued by the respective states and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.