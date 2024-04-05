NBEMS Revised Exam Calendar 2024 released, check NEET PG, FMGE, GPAT and other medical exam schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NBEMS Revised Exam Calendar 2024

NBEMS Revised Exam Calendar 2024 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who applied for Medical Exams 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notification, the exam date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) has been revised to June 23. Additionally, the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE 2024) scheduled for June has been rescheduled to July 6. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2024. Candidates can check the other exam dates below.

Earlier, the NBEMS scheduled the NEET PG 2023 for July 7. The results for NEET PG 2024 exam will be announced by July 15m and the counselling for admission will be conducted between August 5 to October 15. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be released on August 15.

NBEMS Revised Exam Calendar 2024

FNB Exit Examination 2023: April/May 2024

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination: Dec 2023 April/May 2024

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations: May 2024 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th May 2024

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024: 8th June 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination: June 2024 14th, 15th and 16th June 2024

NEET-PG 2024: 23rd June 2024

FMGE June 2024: 6th July 2024

DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) 2024: 21st July 2024

Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) October 2024: 5th and 6th October 2024

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024-25: How to download?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ' NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 link' available on the home page.

A new window will appear on the screen

Download and save NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 for future reference

Read Official Notice

ALSO READ | NEET MDS 2024 Result OUT at natboard.edu.in; Check cut off marks, scorecard, and direct link

As per the notification released by the medical exam board, candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.