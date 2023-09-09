Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration starts today; check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 registration begins today at cetcell.net.in.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023, Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 counselling: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) is going to close the registration window for the third round of counselling process today, September 9. All eligible candidates will be able to register for the State National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counseeling on the official website, cetcell.net.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for registration is September 10 and with fee, it is September 11. The window for choice filling will start on September 13. The third selection list will be out on September 15.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official webiste, cetcell.net.in

Click on the 'apply online for NEET UG 2023 counselling process'

It will take you to the new window where you need to fill out the details

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023: Documents required

Copy of downloaded NEET-UG 2023 Admit Card

Any Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card/Driving License, PAN Card, Passport)

Copy of downloaded NEET-UG 2023 result/marksheet

Nationality Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate

Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate

SSC i.e. 10th Standard or equivalent examination certificate

HSC i.e. 12th Standard or equivalent examination Statement of Marks

Medical fitness certificate

Aadhar Card

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023: Registration fee