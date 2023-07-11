JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2023 to be declared tomorrow on josaa.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2023 tomorrow

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to announce the results of the third round seat allotment results tomorrow, July 12. All those who applied for admission at IITs, NIITs, IIITs, and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counseling will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the results will be declared after 5 PM. Candidates will be able to check their JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results using their credentials on the official website.

The results for the second round of counseling were announced on July 6. The candidates were allowed to report online which includes fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) for Round-1 latest by July, 4.

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to put your details including roll number, date of birth, and other details

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result: What's next?

After the release of JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2023, the candidates will be able to pay the seat acceptance fee latest by July, 14. The list of JoSAA Round 2 opening and closing ranks is already available on the official website. The candidates will have to pay Rs. 35000/- as the seat acceptance fee. While candidates belonging to the reserved category including SC, ST, and PwD will have to pay Rs. 15000/-.