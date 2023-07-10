JoSAA Counselling 2023 round 2 reporting last date today at josaa.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Counselling 2023 round 2 reporting ends today

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 round 2 reporting process will close today, July 10. The reporting process including fee payment and document verification against JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result will be held online through the official wesite-- josaa.nic.in.

Students can exercise freeze, float and slide options against the second round of seat allocation. The JoSAA cutoff is determined on the basis of factors including, JEE rank of the candidates, institute applied for admission and total number of seats available, among others.

JoSAA round 3 seat allocation will be announced on July 12, 2023. The online reporting against third round seat allocation will be held between July 12 and July 14, 2023. The last day to respond to round 3 query is July 15. As per the JoSAA counselling 2023 schedule, the initiation of withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process for round 3 will be held between July 13 and July 14, 2023, whereas the withdrawal query response will be held from July 13 to July 15, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: July 6, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: July 6 to July 10, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 11, 2023

Seat withdrawal: July 7 to July 11, 2023

JoSAA conducts counselling for candidates who have qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced examination for admission in 23 Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs).