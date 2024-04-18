JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result Date: When, and where to download scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result soon

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 result. As per media reports, JEE Main Session 2 result will be announced by April 20 and the final answer keys will be announced before releasing the JEE main result. However, there is an official announcement regarding the release of the results and final answer keys. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Mains 2024 exam can download their results and final answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This year, the exams were conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 for BE/BTech and on April 12 for BArch and BPlan. The results will be compiled based on the final answer keys. The testing agency has already released the JEE Main provisional answer key and has asked the candidates to raise objections against them. Now, the final answer keys will be published based on the representations received from the candidates. No candidate will be personally intimated by the officials about the acceptance of their representations.

The link to check JEE Main Result 2024 will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth and other details to download their scorecard.

This year, NTA conducted the exam in two sessions - January and April. The JEE Main 2024 April session exam result will be announced along with the cut-off marks to become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam. As per the data, this year, over 24 lakh candidates registered in both sessions of JEE Main exam. The best of the candidate's scores in JEE main will be considered while preparing the final list.

In the first session, 23 students achieved a perfect score of 100. According to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Telangana had the highest number of students who scored in the 100 percentile range, with seven candidates. This was followed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, with three candidates each. Delhi and Haryana had two 100 percentile holders each. Additionally, one student from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka each also scored 100 percentile marks in the session 1 exam.