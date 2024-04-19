JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: NTA to announce result on THIS day, check steps to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates can see results on the official website.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the date for the release of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result. Candidates eagerly awaiting their JEE Main Session 2 result can access it through the official website -- jeemain.nta.ac.in -- following the announcement. Moreover, NTA will also provide the answer key simultaneously with the JEE Main results, facilitating candidates in assessing their performance.

When will result be declared?

The National Testing Agency has set April 25 as the online declaration date for the JEE Main result. The candidates will be able to download their results following the release of the result. Notably, NTA has emphasized that no further queries regarding the JEE Main result will be entertained, as candidates were already provided with the opportunity to challenge the answer key.

JoSAA counselling date

Following the release of the JEE Main result, candidates can refer to the official JEE Main cutoff announced by the authority to qualify for JEE Advanced. Tentatively, registration for JoSAA counselling will commence from June 10, 2024. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination took place between April 4 and April 12, 2024, comprising a total of 90 questions carrying 300 marks in total.

How to download JEE Main Result 2024?