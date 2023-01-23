Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Admit Cards of these candidates not released! Know WHY?

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the admit cards for the Day 1 of JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam. Candidates appearing for the JEE Mains 2023 day 1 exam can download their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the admit cards for a few candidates have not been released by the NTA. NTA in an official notice highlighted the reason behind this.

JEE Mains 203 Session 1 Admit Card

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Day 1 of JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam on the official website. In its official notice, NTA stated, 'The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21.01.2023 (Saturday) for the first day of session 1 i.e 24 January (Tuesday). The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein.'

JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card of these candidates not released

National Testing Agency in its official notice further notified that the admit cards of a few candidates have not been released due to their blur photos. The official notice reads, 'In the case of some candidates, the images are blurred. Hence, their admit cards have not been released.'

Further, the notice read, 'In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card along with an undertaking, for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.'

