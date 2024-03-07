JEE Main Session 1 Result out, Download B.Arch, B.Planning paper 2 scorecards at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main Session 1 Result Download Link is accessible at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the result of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1 paper 2. Candidates who appeared in the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) on January 24 across the country. JEE Mains paper 2 exam was conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the aforesaid exam out of which, 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

How to download JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 scorecards?

Visit the official website, jeemian.nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main BArch/BPlanning Session 1 scorecard'

It will redirect you to a login window

Now, you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit' button

JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 scorecards for future reference

JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 scorecard download direct link

The examination was held in 13 different languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Additionally, the test was also conducted outside India, in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington DC. This year's examination was conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo.

Earlier, the paper 1 results were announced in February. In which, 23 candidates bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam. Among them, seven candidates are from Telangana, two are from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

What's next?

Based on paper 1 and paper 2 results of JEE Main, the candidates will be shortlisted for the JEE advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier IITs.

