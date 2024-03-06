THIS university forgot to take exam after releasing timetable and admit card, know entire story here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jabalpur University forgot to take exam after releasing exam date and admit card

A strange incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh where it is reported that Rani Durgavati University has failed to conduct an exam for a particular subject after releasing its admit cards and exam schedule. The university had released the admit cards, and timetable, but unfortunately failed to conduct the M.Sc. Computer science exam.

Exam cancelled due to the university's lack of preparedness

When Students of M.Sc. computer science arrived at Rani Durgavati University for their exam, they were informed that the exam would not be conducted due to the university's lack of preparedness. Subsequently, an inquiry has been initiated in connection with the incident.

The university announced the exam schedule for the M.Sc. computer science first-semester exam prior to 20 days. According to the schedule, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 5 but the candidates, who had also come from nearby districts, were surprised to know that the university had not made any preparation for the exam.

Students demanded strict action against the university

After getting this information, the members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) entered the vice chancellor's office and created a ruckus. The student committee demanded strict action against the guilty employees of the university, who are playing with the future of students.

After the incident mentioned above, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, RK Verma, held a meeting with the Head of the Department and students. An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter, as the exam controller stated that the exam had been postponed. However, it is unclear why they failed to inform the college and the students. The responsible officers will face action once the probe report is complete, added the Vice-Chancellor.

New Date Announced

According to Register Dr Deepesh Mishra, an inquiry committee has been formed and a new timetable has been released. The exam for M.Sc. computer science for the first semester now would take place between March 7 and 15.