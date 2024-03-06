When will JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 be out?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination results for BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) papers. Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The entrance exam for the JEE Mains paper 2 examination was conducted on January 24 across the country. Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning) were conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

According to the reports, a total of 74, 002 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 exam for session 1, out of which, 55,493 or 75 percent of candidates appeared for the exam.

What is the expected date for releasing JEE Main Paper 2 results?

The NTA has not shared the exact date and time for releasing JEE Main Paper 2 results. As per the information shared by the NTA while releasing the paper 1 result, candidates will be able to download their scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 from the official website in the next few days. However, the testing agency has yet not announced the exact date and time of releasing the scorecards. The results of paper 1 were announced on February 13. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

Where to check JEE Main Paper 2 results?

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main Paper 2 exam will be able to check their result from the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps provided below to download their scorecards.