JEE main 2024 application correction window accessible at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check here

Image Source : FREEPIK JEE main 2024 application correction window is now accessible.

JEE main 2024 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 exam. All those who wish to make changes in the particulars of their application form can do so at the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates can modify their application forms by December 8. Candidates are required to use their login credentials during the application process to make changes to the application form.

According to the official notification, the candidates are permitted to modify their application forms by December 8. No correction in particulars will be entertained after the due date. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/debit/net banking/UPI.

The exam authority had stated that since it is the last chance for the candidates to make changes in their application form, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, so no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. Here are the simple steps to submit the application form smoothly.

How to modify JEE main 2024 application form

Candidates are required to visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the registration link

It will redirected to another page

Enter your login credentials and submit

Edit your application form and save the details

Make payment of the application fee if required

Take a printout of the application form for future use

JEE main 2024 application form correction fee

Candidates should note that there are certain conditions applicable for the submission of the application correction fee. If a student changes their category from SC/ST/Girls/PwD to General/OBC NCL, or opts for Paper 2 in addition to Paper 1 (or vice-versa), then they may be charged an additional fee. In such cases, the candidates will have to pay the balance fee after deducting the fees paid earlier from the fees to be paid now. It's important to note that the application fee for the reserved category is lesser as compared to the general category candidates. However, in all other cases, an additional fee will not be charged.