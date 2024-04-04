JEE Main 2024 admit card released for 8, 9, and 12 April Exams, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2024 admit card download link is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the candidates of JEE Main 2024 session 2 scheduled to appear on April 8, 9, and 12. The testing agency has already released the admit cards for the candidates scheduled for 4, 5, and 6 April. The candidates who are scheduled to appear on April 8, 9, and 12 exams can download their admit cards from the official website.

The testing agency has already communicated the details of the exam city to the candidates. Candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.

How to download JEE Main 2024 admit card for 8, 9, and April Exams?

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the details such as roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

JEE Main 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main 2024 admit card for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the JEE Main 2024 admit card, they may contact the help desk of the exam authority at the contact number 011-40759000 or email id jeemain@nta.ac.in.