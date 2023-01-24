Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Going for Day 1 Shift 2nd Exam? Check these last-minute guidelines to score more

JEE Main 2023: The second shift of day 1 JEE Mains January Session will commence soon. If you are going to appear for the exam then here are some last-minute essential guidelines and tips for you. The first shift of day 1 has been concluded and as per the reactions of the candidates who appeared in the first shift exam here are some important tips for you.

JEE Main 2023: First shift of day 1 exam

The difficulty level of the question paper is said to be moderate. The physics and mathematics sections were toughest than chemistry. A major proportion of the question paper carried problems from NCERT and the previous year's question paper. semiconductor in the physics section had a larger proportion. The mathematics section contained calculative-based questions and the organic and inorganic chemistry also had a larger proportion in the chemistry section.

JEE Main 2023: Second shift of day 1 exam

JEE aspirants! calm down and relax. In the last minutes do not panic and try to stay away from stress. We believe you will do your best in the exam.

JEE Main 2023: Carry these things with you in the exam hall-

Admit Card: Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the exam centre. Without admit card, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Photo ID: Examinees must be carrying their authorised photo id in the exam hall. It can be your School ID Card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and others.

Passport size photo: Candidates must carry a passport-size photo of them in the exam hall. You must note that the passport-size photo must be the same as you uploaded it on the application form. You will be asked to paste the photo on the attendance sheet.

Ballpoint pen: Candidates must carry a ballpoint pen in the exam hall. It should be transparent.

PwD certificate: This must be issued by the authorised medical officer.

Water in a transparent bottle.

JEE Main 2023: Don't carry these things in the exam hall-

No eatable items in the exam hall.

Electronic items and instruments such as a log table, camera, calculator and others are prohibited in the exam hall.

Papers and printed materials are also not allowed to carry in the exam hall.

Handbags, purses, jewelry and Matelic items are also prohibited.

ALL THE BEST, JEE ASPIRANTS...

