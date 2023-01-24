Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: First shift of Day 1 ends; Physics, Mathematics sections toughest than Chemistry

JEE Main 2023: The first shift of the Day 1 JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam has been successfully concluded. The first shift was held from 9 AM to 12 PM today. The JEE Main 2023 question paper for the first shift of day 1 followed almost the same exam pattern as the last year. Candidates who appeared in today's exam and the candidates who will appear in upcoming exams can check the analysis here.

JEE Main 2023: Analysis of the question paper of the first shift of day 1

As per the news reports, the physics and mathematics sections were the toughest as compared to the chemistry. According to the initial reactions of the JEE aspirants who appeared in the exam today has shared that the difficulty level of the question paper was moderate. Physics and Mathematics section carried comprehensive questions.

JEE Main 2023: Chemistry section in the first shift of day 1

As per the reactions of the candidates, the chemistry section was easier than the mathematics and physics sections. A large proportion of the questions in the chemistry section were asked from organic chemistry. As per some new reports, the weightage of inorganic chemistry and physical chemistry was higher and lower respectively. Overall, aspirants found the chemistry section easier.

JEE Main 2023: Physics section in the first shift of day 1

As per some new reports, the physics section was moderate in difficulty level. Some, candidates also shared that the physics section was tougher than mathematics and chemistry. Formula-based questions were asked majorly in this section. Questions on semiconductors had higher weightage.

JEE Main 2023: Mathematics section in the first shift of day 1

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2023 first shift of day 1 shared that the mathematics section was tough and had calculative-based questions like the previous year. 3D geometry also had ample weightage in the exam.

