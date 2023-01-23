Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: January Session Exams from tomorrow! DON'T miss these guidelines

JEE Main 2023: The time is here for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam to commence. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main 2023 January Session exam from tomorrow. The admit cards for Day 1 have been released on the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the other exam days will be released soon. Meanwhile, here are some important guidelines for the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Exam.

JEE Main 2023: Carry these things with you in the exam hall-

Admit Card: Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the exam centre. Without admit card, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Photo ID: Examinees must be carrying their authorised photo id in the exam hall. It can be your School ID Card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and others. Passport size photo: Candidates must carry a passport-size photo of them in the exam hall. You must note that the passport-size photo must be the same as you uploaded it on the application form. You will be asked to paste the photo on the attendance sheet. Ballpoint pen: Candidates must carry a ballpoint pen in the exam hall. It should be transparent. PwD certificate: This must be issued by the authorised medical officer. Water in a transparent bottle.

JEE Main 2023: Don't carry these things in the exam hall-

No eatable items in the exam hall. Electronic items and instruments such as a log table, camera, calculator and others are prohibited in the exam hall. Papers and printed materials are also not allowed to carry in the exam hall. Handbags, purses, jewelry and Matelic items are also prohibited.

JEE Main 2023: Important things to follow

Take healthy diets before and on exam day. Stay away from stress and anxiety. Maintain a good schedule and sleep well before the exam. Try not to cover any new topic a day before the exam as it can trigger your stress or anxiety level. Keep your important things (which you will carry in the exam hall) ready a day before the exam. Arrive earlier at your exam centre to avoid last minute rush.

We believe that you will surely do your best in the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam. Here is a big Best of Luck from our side to all the JEE Aspirants.

