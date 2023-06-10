JEE advanced 2023 answer key tomorrow: Download IIT JEE response sheets at jeeadv.ac.in, results on June 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE advanced 2023 answer key will be released tomorrow, June 10, 2023

JEE advanced 2023 answer key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) , Guwahati will release the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) answer key today, June 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the JEE advanced 2023 exam will be able to download JEE advanced 2023 answer key set wise from the official website of JEE - jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the schedule, once the provisional answer key is released. Candidates will be able to raise objections against JEE advanced 2023 answer key latest by June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be released on June 18, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The Institute has already released the JEE Advanced response sheet 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates can download JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets for papers -- paper 1 and paper 2 from the official website of jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE advanced 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE advanced 2023 answer key' Enter your details and click on the submit button JEE advanced 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Download JEE advanced 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted in two shifts- Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor, Integrated Master, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. Both Bachelors's and Masters's degrees.