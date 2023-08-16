JAM 2024 official website launched; registration begins from September 5, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAM 2024 official website launched

JAM 2023 website, JAM 2024 registration, JAM 2024 application form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the launch of the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 website, jam.iitb.ac.in. The online registration process will tentatively start on September 5. All eligible students and other aspirants will be able to apply for the entrance exam on the official portal by October 13.

In order to submit applications, the candidates will have to pay an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories and female candidates will have to pay Rs. 900, whereas all other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1800 for one paper. For appearing in two test papers, reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1250/-, and unreserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 2500.

According to the official update, the entrance exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The details about the exam will be shared in due course. The results will be declared on March 24.

JAM 2024: Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed their graduation or are currently studying in the final year of their graduation are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 exam. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting institute.

JAM 2024: How to Apply

Candidates will be able to submit their applications online at jam.iitm.ac.in from September 5 to October 13. The direct link to the application will be shared in due course.

JAM 2024: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates for admission to various postgraduate degree programs will be based on merit, the reservation policy of the government of India, and the availability of seats. Candidates should note that qualifying for JAM 2024 does not guarantee admission to postgraduate programs or any scholarship.