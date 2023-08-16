DU academic session 2023-24 begins today, orientation programs organsied for students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University begins classes for all programmes

The University of Delhi (UoD) has started the classes for academic session 2023-24 today, August 16. Special preparations have been made in many colleges including DU's North and South Campus to welcome the new learners. Arrangements have been made for orientation in colleges for all the students. Apart from this, stalls of societies will also be set up, so that students can be a part of music, drama, and sports. Orientation will also be done at Atmanand Sanatan Dharma College, South Campus.

Hansraj College to conduct orientation in traditional way

The Hansraj College has planned to conduct the orientation in a traditional way. An orientation program will also be organized at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College in East Delhi. Special arrangements have been made in the colleges so that the students do not face any problems.

Arrangements to stop ragging

The university has also made special preparations to prevent students from ragging practices. Posters have been put up in the campus to stop ragging. Not only this, several teams have also been formed in North and South Campus to prevent ragging. In addition, the Proctor's Office at Art Faculty on the North Campus will specifically monitor these practices. DU has also issued a helpline number to solve the problems of the students if any.