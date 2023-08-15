DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to release CSAS vacant seats on August 17, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU CSAS vacant seat list to be released on August 17

DU Admission 2023, Delhi University CSAS vacant seats: The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the CSAS vacant list on August 17. The candidates will be able to download DU CSAS open seats for 2023 from the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates who were selected in the second round allocation list for admission to the undergraduate programmes had to submit their acceptance by August 14. The window for the payment of the admission fee were open till 4.59 pm on August 15.

According to the data, around 19,038 candidates have been allotted seats in Delhi University's second round of allocation. The list of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) for the third round will be published on August 17 and the third allocation list will be published on August 22. Candidates will be able to download DU CSAS vacant seats followed by the easy steps given below.

Candidates who will be allocated in the CSAS round 2 will have to follow these steps to ensure their admission at Delhi University. They will have to first accept their allocated seat under the user action tab. After getting approval from the college principal, they will have to proceed to pay the fee to confirm their admission.

DU CSAS vacant seats: How to download?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in Click on the link that reads, 'CSAS vacant seats' It will take you to a PDF containing the number of vacant seats Download CSAS vacant seats for future reference

According to a report by the news agency PTI, a total of 19,038 candidates have been allotted seats out of which 10,104 candidates got their upgraded choice. While 34,174 candidates opted for an upgrade after the first round, 32,600 retained their previous allocation.