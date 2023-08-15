DU BTech Counselling 2023: Round two seat allocation list released at admission.uod.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech Counselling 2023 result announced for round 2

DU BTech Counselling 2023, DU BTech Counselling 2023 round two seat allocation list: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the second list of seat allocation for admission to the three programmes of engineering including Computer Science and Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. The candidates can check the roll number and name-wise list at the website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The allocation list has been prepared after taking into account the JEE mains 2023 exam -All India Common Rank List. The varsity has uploaded category wise (UR, OBC, NCL, SC, ST and EWS) results based on the availability of seats. The category wise, rank-wise allocation lists can be checked in the provided PDFs. Candidates can also download these PDFs followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | DU School of Open Learning forms panel to investigate 'errors' in its curriculum

DU BTech Counselling 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in. Click on the B.Tech. allocation round 2 It will take you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of the candidates Students can download B.Tech. Admission second allotment list for future reference

DU BTech Counselling 2023: What's next?

Those who have been selected under the second list and are satisfied with their allocation can report to the Faculty of Technology as per schedule at the Faculty of Technology, Maharishi Kanad Bhawan, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi. The candidates are required to carry their documents in person while appearing for the document verification round. The last date for submitting the admission fee is August 20.

The varsity is offering 120 seats for each program of B.Tech. The third seat allocation list will be uploaded on August 23.