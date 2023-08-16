PIL in HC against DU's decision for CLAT-based admission in 5-year law courses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIL in HC challenging DU’s decision on CLAT-based admission

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging Delhi University’s decision pertaining to providing admissions in five-year integrated law courses on the basis of Common Law Admission Test Undergraduate (CLAT-UG), 2023. The counsel of the university sought time to respond to the petition after which the bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula listed the PIL for further hearing on August 17, 2023.

According to the petition filled in, the admissions to the five-year integrated law courses offered by Delhi University is to be done through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE). It said CUET-UG 2023 was introduced by MoE for admission to all undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2023-24.

Petitioner Prince Singh, a law student at Campus Law Centre in Delhi University, claimed that the university while issuing the impugned notification, has imposed a “wholly unreasonable and arbitrary condition” that the admission to five-year integrated law courses shall be solely based upon merit in the CLAT- UG 2023 result, which is violative of the right to equality under Article 14 and right to education under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It has been further mentioned in the plea that the condition lacks any intelligible differentia and has no rational nexus with the object of admission to the five-year integrated law courses at the Faculty of Law.

(With PTI Inputs)