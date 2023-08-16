AIBE 18 registration 2023 begins, All India Bar Examination dates announced: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE 18 2023 exam registration starts today, August 16

AIBE 18 registration 2023, AIBE 18 exam date, AIBE 18 application form: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has activated the registration window for All India Bar Exam-18. Candidates who are willing to appear in the said exam can register themselves at the website of allindiabarexamination.com. The last date for submission of application is September 30.

According to the official schedule, the council will conduct the AIBE 18 exam on October 29 for awarding the certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian Court. The admit cards for the same will be released on October 20.

ALSO READ | JAM 2024 official website launched; registration begins from September 5, details here

Moreover, the council has increased the passing criteria for general category candidates to 45 percent from this year, while scheduled caste, and scheduled tribe, PwD candidates will have to secure at least 40 percent marks to pass the exam. Earlier, the minimum qualifying criteria for the reserved category was 35 percent only.

AIBE 18 registration 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexam.com Click on the registration tab Provide your basic details such as name, contact number, email address and generate your login After successful registration, login with your credientials Fill out the application form and submit all important details Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | DU academic session 2023-24 begins today, orientation programs organsied for students

AIBE 18 registration 2023: Documents required

While submitting the applications, candidates should carry these documents handy to ease the registration procedure.