IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus: Registration begins on zanzibar.iitm.ac.in, check how to apply

IIT-Madras' Zanzibar Campus admission: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has started the online application process for admission to two different courses into Zanzibar campus for academic year 2023-24 starting in October 2023.

The IIT Madras- Zanzibar campus offers two full-time academic programmes, including a BSc curriculum in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) and a two-year MTech degree in data science and AI. Students of all countries, including Indians, can apply to these programmes. Interested candidates can submit their applications latest by August 5.

Students have been advised to visit the official website of zanzibar.iitm.ac.in for fees, accommodation, and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid, and other details.

According to IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti, "The overall student intake would be 70, including 50 students for Bachelors degrees and 20 for Masters studies.", reported PTI.

Faculty would be hired from India or deputed from IIT-Madras during the intial stages of this institution. He also said that efforts are already under way to make sure local talent is cultivated and can serve as instructors. He added that a comprehensive plan for the evolution of academic programmes is being developed with cooperation from experts in India and Zanzibar.

IIT Madras Zanzibar admission 2023: Who can apply?

Those with a 4-year UG degree in engineering or science are eligible to apply for the master's programme, while Class 12, Form VI, or similar qualifications are required for the bachelor's degree course.

IIT Madras- Zanzibar admission 2023 selection process

The selection process involves an aptitude test and interviews with faculty.

IIT Madras- Zanzibar admission 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible students can submit applications online latest by August 5. Studetnts who are willing to take admission to IIT Madras- Zanzibar campus can refer to the official website of zanzibar.iitm.ac.in. Students can contact at iitm_zanzibar@ge.iitm.ac.in or reach out via WhatsApp at +91 90433 38564 for further information and inquires.

IIT Madras- Zanzibar admission 2023: Fee

The cost of the bachelor's programme will be USD 12,000 (Rs 9,87,000) per year, while the cost of the master's programme will be USD 4,000 (Rs 3,29,000) every year.