UGC identifies 20 universities as 'fake', highest number in Delhi followed by UP, check full list here

UGC fake universities, List of Fake Universities by UGC In 2023, UGC Fake University List 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 20 universities as "fake" across the country. Further, the commission said that these universities are not empowered to confer any degree. According to the data, the most number of fake universities are from Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh.
UGC secretary Manish Joshi said that several institutions are offering degrees contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees conferred by such universities are not recognised nor acknowledged for use in further education or employment purpose. These universities lack the authority to award any degrees.
Check the State-wise list of Fake Universities
UGC secretary Manish Joshi shared a list of fake institutions/universities. These are as follows:
Delhi Fake Universities:
- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences
- Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Uttar Pradesh Fake Universities:
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university)
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University
- Bible Open University of India
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
Karnataka
- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Kerala
- St John's University
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University
Puducherry
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
(With PTI inputs)