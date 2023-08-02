UGC identifies 20 universities as 'fake', highest number in Delhi followed by UP, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK State-wise list of Fake Universities released

UGC fake universities, List of Fake Universities by UGC In 2023, UGC Fake University List 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 20 universities as "fake" across the country. Further, the commission said that these universities are not empowered to confer any degree. According to the data, the most number of fake universities are from Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

UGC secretary Manish Joshi said that several institutions are offering degrees contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees conferred by such universities are not recognised nor acknowledged for use in further education or employment purpose. These universities lack the authority to award any degrees.

Check the State-wise list of Fake Universities

UGC secretary Manish Joshi shared a list of fake institutions/universities. These are as follows:

Delhi Fake Universities:

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences

Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh Fake Universities:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

