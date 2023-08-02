JNU admission 2023: First merit list for undergraduate courses expected on August 8, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JNU admission 2023 first merit list likely to be released on August 8.

JNU admission 2023, JNU UG admission 2023 JNU 1st merit list release date: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon announce the first merit list for admission into undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24. According to the latest updates, the first merit list will be published on August 8. The last date for submission of online applications were August 2.

According to the officials, the first merit list will be released on August 8. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats for the first list will remain active from August 8 to11, said officials.

The second list will be released on August 16. After the release of second list, the pre-enrolment registrations and fee payment will have to be completed between August 22 and 24.

The university will upload the third merit list on 22 August and the fourth and final list on September 7.

According to the officials, Students whose names mention on the third list can complete their pre-enrolment registration and fee payment till August 24. The process of pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees for the fourth list will be done on September 7-8, the official added.

The last date for registration and admission is September 15.

The admisison into undergraduate courses are being done on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. CUET-UG scores will be applicable for admission to all programmes including integrated BSc-MSc programme in ayurveda biology, BA (Hons) in foreign languages, and all its certificate of proficiency programmes. Candidates opting for the BTech course will have to appear for the JEE-Main exam.

Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of JNU for latest updates on admissions. Once the first merit list is released, the students will be able to download the list from the official website of JNU, jnu.ac.in.

(With PTI inputs)