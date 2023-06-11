IISER Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download hall ticket for Aptitude Test at iiseradmission.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IISER Aptitude Test 2023 Admit Card released

IISER Aptitude Test 2023: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has issued the admit card for Aptitude Test (IAT 2023). The IISER Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on June 17, 2023. The IAT hall ticket is hosted on the official website of the institute at iiseradmission.in.

The candidates who have applied for the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 can download their admit card by using User ID and Password. IISER conducts IAT examination for candidates seeking admission to five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (BS-MS) dual degree programmes offered at IISERs.

IISER IAT Admit Card 2023 Download Steps

Log on to the IISER official website at iiseradmission.in.

Click on the designated link to download IAT admit card 2023.

Log in with your user ID and password.

Verify the details mentioned in the IISER admit card 2023.

Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Click Here to Download IISER IAT 2023 Admit Card

IISER IAT 2023 Exam Pattern

IISER will conduct the aptitude test online in computer based (CBT) format in multiple centres across India. The IAT question paper will comprise of 60 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which will include 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The question paper will carry a total of 240 marks and candidates will be given 180 minutes to answer the questions.

