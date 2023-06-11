UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 admit card released

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 phase 1 examination. Aspirants can download their UGC NET admit card through the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number ad date of birth.

The UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Profesor is scheduled onJune 13 and June 17. The eligibility examination will be held in online computer based test (CBT) format in two shifts. As per the examination schedule, the exams will commence with Commerce, Physical Education, and Library and Information Science papers on June 13, 2023 and will conclude with Computer Science and Applications, Hindi, and Sociology papers on June 17, 2023.

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam schedule out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

How to Download UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Hall Ticket?

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to download the UGC NET 2023 admit card.

First of all visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Now, click on the UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the login details and click on submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details net on the NET June admit card and download it.

Lastly, take a hard copy of it and carry it with you on the exam day.

Direct Link: UGC NET June Admit Card 2023